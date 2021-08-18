Advertisement

Continuity on offense boosts title hopes for No. 5 Georgia

FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's...
FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's spring NCAA college football game in Athlens, Ga., in this Saturday, April 17, 2021, file photo. Monken believes his Georgia offense is “just so further ahead” than a year ago as it enters its first full season with JT Daniels at quarterback. The offense thrived in the Bulldogs' 4-0 finish after Daniels took over as the starter last season. Now, the continuity provided by Monken's second season as offensive coordinator and Daniels' return has fueled No. 5 Georgia's championship hopes for 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Continuity on offense has given No. 5 Georgia momentum and reason to hope for big success in 2021. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken believes his unit is far ahead of last year’s unit as it enters its first full season with JT Daniels at quarterback.

The offense thrived in the Bulldogs’ 4-0 finish for an 8-2 final record after Daniels took over as the starter last season.

Monken is entering his second season directing the offense. Georgia is in the national spotlight as it prepares to open its season against No. 3 Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
Fred moves north, summer pattern sets back in
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
School bus generic
How many kids have caught COVID in Burke, Richmond, Columbia counties
Kevin Simmons
COVID kills Aiken Department of Public Safety officer
Jeremiah Head
Man charged with hiding dead body along Aiken County road

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates a run home against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the...
Soler, Riley send surging Braves past Marlins 2-0
Carolina Panthers
Panthers trade Little to Miami, put Pride on IR
Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer talks to his team during the first preseason practice on Friday
Beamer expecting South Carolina to make strides in 2021
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow makes a reception during a drill at NFL football...
Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him