Columbia County school leaders release updated COVID safety measures

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hospital numbers rising, students and teachers quarantining, and more than a million cases overall in Georgia. All signs the delta variant has hit and hit hard. We’ve been following this latest surge for a couple of weeks now. Since then we’ve seen schools in four different counties close for two weeks. And today we learned Georgia has hit one million COVID-19 cases over the course of the pandemic.

School leaders in Columbia County released updated safety measures Tuesday.

The school district says it’ll increase sanitizing and social distancing, that includes plexiglass dividers in all cafeterias. Masks are strongly encouraged but not required. But parents are divided on this issue.

Some are scared to send their kids to school.

“It’s terrifying as a parent to know that you could be putting your child at risk,” said Jennifer Collins.

Jennifer Collins is the parent of a Columbia County first grader. She pulled her daughter out of in-person school because Columbia County is not mandating masks.

“It’s been really tough on her, and I’m really disappointed, and she’s really disappointed, we were very excited to start the new year, but we can’t safely do that,” she said.

According to the latest data from the district, 103 Columbia County students are infected with COVID. That’s less than one percent of all students in the district. And while they are strongly encouraging students to wear a mask, some parents want to see more done.

“It is kind of frustrating as a parent that wants to see ramped up, diligence when it comes to mask wearing, cleaning, things like that,” said Jonathan Houle.

Jonathan Houle has kids in second and seventh grade. He wants more teachers to wear a mask so they can set an example.

“Just go a little bit harder when it comes to putting the masks on, until we as a nation can get through this thing and we feel a little bit safer going to schools and going to work,” he said.

Collins would consider sending her kid back in-person if the district mandates masks.

“I want her to be in school in Columbia County, but I want her to be in school safely in Columbia County,” she said.

The school district says its committed to keeping all students and staff safe. The latest COVID numbers from the district will come out on Friday.

