Advertisement

Beamer expecting South Carolina to make strides in 2021

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer talks to his team during the first preseason practice on Friday
Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer talks to his team during the first preseason practice on Friday(South Carolina Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - First-year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer won’t cap expectations this season. The son of Virginia Tech coaching great Frank Beamer believes the Gamecocks aren’t that far from when he was an assistant under Steve Spurrier and they reached the 2010 SEC championship game.

Beamer will have work to do for any success to happen. South Carolina has gone 6-16 overall the past two seasons.

That includes a 5-13 mark in SEC games. Beamer takes over for Will Muschamp, who was dismissed last November. T

his is Beamer’s first head coaching job and he believes he’s ready to lead his own program to success in football’s most difficult conference.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
Fred moves north, summer pattern sets back in
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
School bus generic
How many kids have caught COVID in Burke, Richmond, Columbia counties
Kevin Simmons
COVID kills Aiken Department of Public Safety officer
Jeremiah Head
Man charged with hiding dead body along Aiken County road

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates a run home against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the...
Soler, Riley send surging Braves past Marlins 2-0
Carolina Panthers
Panthers trade Little to Miami, put Pride on IR
FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's...
Continuity on offense boosts title hopes for No. 5 Georgia
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow makes a reception during a drill at NFL football...
Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him