After the storm: Gauging the damage of CSRA tornado

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cleanup continues today in the CSRA after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred brought down trees and damaged property in our area.

One of the hardest-hit areas locally was Edgefield County, where at least one confirmed tornado touched down Tuesday .

It was one of as many as 14 reported across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

In Edgefield County, trees were toppled, at least one shed was smashed and debris was strewn in the area of Briggs Road west of North Augusta.

The National Weather Service plans to survey the area Wednesday with two teams.

One team will likely focus on Edgefield, Lexington and Newberry counties, and the other on Aiken, Barnwell and Orangeburg counties.

Edgefield County emergency management officials said damage there was not widespread.

Still, it was a frightening afternoon for local residents when the storm swept through around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“I was sitting there in my den watching TV watching Channel 12 at my desk. Flash of lightning come through right there in the window,” said Edgefield County resident Ellis Dorn.

It went away “maybe two to five minutes later,” he said.

No one at the home was hurt in the storm, and the same goes for the rest of the CSRA, where there have been no reports of injuries.

Rainbows came out in Augusta after the storm on Aug. 17, 2021. (WRDW)

Parts of Georgia saw a lot more destruction from the wind and rain.

At least six apparent tornadoes touched down in Georgia: One hit Americus, in the southwestern part of the state, damaging at least a dozen homes and an apartment complex. One hit Jeffersonville, near Macon, tearing metal siding off a sporting goods warehouse, knocking over a semitruck trailer and tossing around small boats, according to the National Weather Service. One destroyed a mobile home in Banks County, officials reported.

The tornado in Americus sent a tree smashing into an apartment building.

The owner says the person living there was getting out just as the tree fell and was not hurt.

In Banks County north of Athens, one part of a road was entirely washed away. And at a farm, a barn collapsed with three horses inside it.

The owner managed to get one horse out, and rescue crews had to help the other two.

In Florida, an RV park and roads were flooded at Port Saint Joe. And one car had to be abandoned on a main road as the storm surge dumped rain.

After moving through the CSRA, the storms headed north.

In the Clemson area of South Carolina, trees and branches were down across the area, which was under a tornado warning most of Tuesday evening.

Eventually the storms reached North Carolina, where a potential tornado was spotted in the area of Ronda.

Transylvania County Chairman Jason Chappell, a lifelong resident, said it was the most intense flooding he’s seen in at least 20 years.

“It really caught everyone off guard,” Chappell said. “No one was forecasting that amount of rain.”

On Wednesday, the tropical depression was swirling over West Virginia and dumping heavy rain over the northeastern U.S. It’s threatening to unleash mudslides and flash floods in upstate New York after closing interstate highways in the lower Appalachians.

Right behind Fred is Grace, which lashed earthquake-damaged Haiti as a tropical depression on Monday. It should approach Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula late Wednesday or early Thursday and poses no threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Henri, meanwhile, was expected to circle widely around Bermuda.

RAW VIDEO OF EDGEFIELD COUNTY DAMAGE:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.