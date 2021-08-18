Advertisement

Accident on North Augusta side of I-20 backing up traffic into Georgia

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A collision on the North Augusta side of I-20 is causing traffic to build up into Georgia.

Details are limited but the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a collision occurred at 5:52 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20, just before the West Martintown Road exit.

Traffic appears to be bumper to bumper from that point back over the river to Riverwatch Parkway.

Driver may want to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off bridge into Augusta Canal
Fred moves north, summer pattern sets back in
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Kevin Simmons
COVID kills Aiken Department of Public Safety officer
MUSC doctors are rolling out new technology to create a “virtual ward” that could bring...
Georgia surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases since start of pandemic
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19
Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19

Latest News

Delta variant drives demand for COVID-19 tests
Delta variant drives local demand for COVID-19 tests
USC Aiken
Students react to USC Aiken campus mask mandate
USC Aiken
USC Aiken mandates masks on campus
Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School