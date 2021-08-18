13-year-old charged in mother’s killing in central Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his mother in central Georgia.

Warner Robins officers and Houston County deputies found 37-year-old Dominique Bowers dead inside a house on the afternoon of Aug. 13.

Police say the unidentified teenager reported the shooting to a 911 dispatcher.

He was charged with murder and aggravated assault. WMAZ-TV reports that Houston County’s district attorney says the 13-year-old will be prosecuted as an adult.

Authorities say they are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

