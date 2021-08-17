Vigil held at Midland Valley High School to honor 14-year-old killed in weekend shooting

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Investigators are looking for answers after a series of shootings over the weekend. Local law enforcement responded to three shootings in three different counties Saturday. One of them taking the life of an Aiken County 14-year-old. Now officials are working to determine if all three shootings are connected.

A vigil was held Monday at Midland Valley High School where Nathaniel would’ve started the ninth grade today.

We spoke to Nathaniel’s older sister. She said their family is still processing all of this. But she wants people to know her brother was an honor student, he loved his family, he was a bit goofy, and he had dreams of becoming an engineer. As his classmates are here honoring their friend, investigators are still putting together the pieces of what happened that day.

“Me and him were pretty good friends, we’d hang out sometimes on the bus after school,” said Michael Weathers, a friend of Nathaniel Johnson.

Outside the rain fell down on Midland Valley’s first day of school. Inside the freshman class was incomplete.

“He was a good person, he meant a lot to a lot of people,” said Weathers.

14-year-old Nathaniel Johnson was shot and killed in his home Saturday. His family tells us the suspect, Larry McKie Jr. was Nathaniel’s step-uncle.

“I was shocked... I didn’t believe it at all...,” he said.

Police say McKie Jr. also shot his father Larry McKie Senior in the leg and arm. He’s charged with homicide and aggravated assault with a gun. Just hours before that shooting, police say McKie shot a Family Dollar store clerk 50 minutes away in Wrens.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm, criminal attempted murder, and burglary.

Another shooting happened that same day near Deans Bridge Road around 8 a.m. According to the incident report, the victim was driving to work when a black man wearing a black mask pulled up beside her car, pointed a gun, and shot through the car hitting her twice in the shoulder and hip. Police are still working to find out if that shooting is related to the first two.

Three separate shootings, two people injured, and one young life lost.

As police continue to piece it all together, Nathaniel’s friends and family remember the smile they say Nathaniel always had on his face.

“Send prayers to his family, and long live Nathaniel,” said Weathers.

McKie Jr. is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

