Advertisement

US to house Afghans at military installations

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — A top U.S. defense official says plans are being made to temporarily house thousands of Afghans at three U.S. military installations.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that up to 22,000 Afghans and their families could be housed at the installations. Kirby did not identify more specific locations.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be house at military...
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be house at military bases.(Source: CNN)

Thousands of Afghans who assisted the U.S. as interpreters and in other roles have been desperate to leave Afghanistan since before the government fell to the Taliban over the weekend, in the shadow of an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

Kirby told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the U.S. Defense and State departments are working together to evacuate as many Americans and Afghans as quickly as possible.

Kirby says several thousand U.S. service members now arriving in Afghanistan will be there for the next couple of weeks to help with the evacuation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
School bus generic
How many kids have gotten COVID in Richmond, Columbia, Burke counties
Jeremiah Head
Man charged with hiding dead body along Aiken County road
SILVER BLUFF ROAD ACCIDENT
Aiken County crash kills 35-year old driver from Grovetown
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 16, 2021, gives an update on the state's anti-COVID efforts.
COVID updates: Kemp announces new steps as hospitals battle outbreak

Latest News

Augusta University and Augusta Technical College are teaming up to offer a new program offering...
AU, Augusta tech join forces on information technology program
People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti
Threats against Warnock, Georgia judge get 2 men in trouble
An alligator yanked an alligator handler into the enclosure during a presentation Saturday, and...
Handler recovering after alligator attack, daring rescue in Utah