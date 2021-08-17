US forward Carli Lloyd announces retirement

(AP) - Carli Lloyd has announced her retirement from soccer.

The 39-year-old forward for the U.S. national team had long hinted she would step away from the game following the Tokyo Olympics after a 16-year international career. Lloyd scored a pair of goals in the United States’ 4-3 victory over Australia to win the bronze medal in Japan.

Lloyd was the first American to score in four different Olympics, and her 10 total goals in the event set a new record among U.S. players.

