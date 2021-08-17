Storm leaves damage in Edgefield County, causes alarm in Aiken and Barnwell

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders fanned out in Edgefield County after an apparent tornado moved through the area Tuesday afternoon.

The danger began around 1 p.m. when the remnants of tropical storm spawned an apparent tornado that left behind debris.

Afterward, emergency responders checked the area of Briggs Road west of North Augusta.

No injuries have been reported so far, but crews found small trees had been knocked over, street signs were down and a barn was heavily damaged in the area around Gurosik’s Berry Plantation.

When the storm was first reported in the area, storm spotters spoke of “considerable damage” in the Lick Fork Campground area.

The tornado warning was issue for Edgefield County around 1 p.m. and the storm was heading toward the area of Edgefield.

A multiple-vortex tornado was reported at 1:32 p.m.

However, by 1:35 p.m., the town of Edgefield was in the clear, according to WRDW/WAGT First Alert meteorologists.

Tornado warned storm near Mount Vintage Golf Course in Edgefield County, SC. #scwx pic.twitter.com/qlPxsp0VqB — ☈ Chris Jackson ☈ (@ChrisJacksonSC) August 17, 2021

Then parts of Aiken County were placed under a tornado warning as the north-moving storm passed into that area. And a warning was also issued for the Barnwell area, where a witness told News 12 about a very ominous rotating cloud Barnwell around 2:52 p.m.

School districts in Edgefield, Aiken and Barnwell counties posted messages to parents saying kids were in tornado mode or might be held at school until the danger had passed.

By 4 p.m., that danger had passed to the Columbia area.

