Richmond County marshal’s deputy given award for saving woman’s life

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you’re trained on how to save lives, getting an off day usually doesn’t come around. For one Richmond County deputy marshal, he found out first hand why it pays to stay on your game.

For Richmond County Marshal Deputy Andrew Justice, a trip to the Grovetown Kroger turned into an experience he will never forget.

Justice walked in and noticed people running to the back of the store.

”They called me to the back of the store.. as I got there I noticed a white female that was laying on the ground,” he said.

The woman collapsed and couldn’t breathe, but Deputy Justice said his 11 years of training prepared him for this moment.

”That time it just all fell in place... the training and everything that I’ve received,” he said.

Marshal Ramone Lamkin said it was almost like fate. ”He trained CPR that week and he had to use those skills to save Mrs. Dare’s life,” he said.

Those CPR training skills were the difference between life and death.

“He was already working with her before the EMT and before the firefighter’s and everybody got there,” Manager Eric Carrol of the Grovetown Kroger said. " She wouldn’t be alive today if he had not started working with her.”

Lamkin says this is why they do what they do: ”There is no bigger impact than saving someone’s life.”

Justice said he didn’t know what he was walking into, but he knew what he had to do.

”I was just going there to get Pull-Ups, I never knew that was going to happen that day,” he said. ”To know that I saved someone’s life was definitely life-changing and rewarding.”

