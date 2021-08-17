Advertisement

Threats against Warnock, Georgia judge get 2 men in trouble

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW YORK - A New York City Proud Boy wannabe entered a plea after posting online about sending “three cars full of armed patriots” to Washington, wanting to slice “a throat” at the U.S. Capitol and threatening Sen. Raphael Warnock’s life.

Eduard Florea, 41, of Middle Village, Queens, pleaded guilty to transmitting violent threats and illegally possessing ammunition.

He plea Monday came by video from a federal jail in Brooklyn came after technical difficulties canceled a plea hearing last week.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 29. Florea faces up to 15 years in prison, but under federal sentencing guidelines he’ll likely be ordered to spend about 15 to 21 months behind bars.

Also in the news ...

IN GEORGIA: Micquel Deandre Gay was arrested for threatening on a social media video to shoot a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge who denied Gay’s motion to end his probation. Deputies say Gay also threatened to shoot employees and shut down the county courthouse. Gay is charged with terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal gang activity. Gay was arrested in Rockdale County and processed through the jail there.

