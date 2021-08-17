Advertisement

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots combine to over $500 million

By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - With no winner, the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots combined are topping over half a billion dollars.

Players can choose to play for a $242 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night or a $274 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, a player in South Carolina came within one number of winning it all.

A customer at Ken’s Corner on the Pamplico Hwy. in Florence won $50,000 playing Powerball, lotto officials say.

Not only did the ticket holder match four white ball numbers, lotto officials say they also matched the red Powerball number drawn Saturday. The numbers selected were 6, 21, 49, 65, 67 with the Powerball number being 18.

Lotto officials say the odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball are 1 in 913,129.

Tickets for tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot need to be bought by 10 p.m. for the 11 p.m. drawing. Lotto officials say the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

Powerball tickets need to be purchased by 9:59 p.m. for Wednesday’s 10:59 p.m. drawing. Officials say odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 293 million.

