More green space is coming to downtown Aiken, city says

Here's a schematic of the planned green space in downtown Aiken that's a part of a stormwater relief effort.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An upcoming project will create more green space in downtown Aiken, according to city officials.

The stormwater relief project for the Sand River will begin clearing on Aug. 23, creating a new green space at Laurens Street Southwest and South Boundary.

There will be newly planted shrubs, trees, sod and flowers, plus a new sidewalk on the southbound side of Laurens Street, connecting to the green space at the entrance of Hitchcock Woods.

It’s part of an effort to reduce the flow and velocity of stormwater into the Sand River in Hitchcock Woods by installing two stormwater containers.

The clearing of the designated location will not compromise the streetscape, city officials said.

This strategy for stormwater relief is used in more than 160 locations throughout the country, but it’s the first in South Carolina.

The $15.8 million project is funded by the capital projects sales tax, Aiken hospitality tax funds, American Rescue Plan funds, a loan from the South Carolina State Revolving Fund and a grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“This project is a great example of protecting and preserving an important part of Aiken’s history while better serving the needs of our citizens,” Mayor Rick Osbon said in a statement.

The project is set to be completed by September 2022.

