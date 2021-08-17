Advertisement

Man charged with kidnapping, killing of Atlanta bartender

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA - A man injured in a chase while fleeing from police has been charged with kidnapping and murder in the death of an Atlanta bartender.

Atlanta police filed charges Sunday against DeMarcus Brinkley in the death of Mariam Abdulrab.

Investigators say Brinkley kidnapped Abdulrab at gunpoint as she was returning home around 5 a.m. Friday from her job at the Revery VR Bar.

Later that morning, police found Abdulrab dead from a gunshot.

Brinkley was arrested Friday on traffic charges after his vehicle collided with another one while being chased by state troopers in Griffin, south of Atlanta.

He was hospitalized with injuries from the wreck and is to be jailed when he recovers.

The slaying came only a couple of weeks after a woman’s slaying in an Atlanta park stirred concern among the public.

Katie Janness, also a bartender, was stabbed to death early July 28 while walking her dog in Piedmont Park.

Her killing happened around the same time as another slaying of a woman at Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County.

Police have identified the victim of that shooting as 18-year-old Tori Lang, of Lithonia.

Police don’t think the park slayings are related.

