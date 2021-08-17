Local organizations prepared for meal distribution as COVID-19 spread shuts down schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On our Georgia side COVID continues to throw a wrench in counties’ back-to-school plans. So far we’ve seen four districts shut down over safety concerns. Burke, Glascock, Taliaferro, and just yesterday Screven County announced its schools will be closed through Labor Day.

School closures can mean some kids do not get a consistent lunch. In Burke County for example we found out the district did not have a plan for meal distribution in place because their move to remote happened so suddenly. So we set out to find out what some of our other counties have planned and what resources there are for parents in a tight bind.

Twice a month families flow into Good Shepherd Baptist for their next meal. Tuesday was no exception.

“We probably served about 80-90 families here. And I would suggest that probably out of those families, 50 percent had children,” said Henry Baptiste, Good Shepherd Baptist Food Pantry Director.

It’s no surprise given 93 percent of kids in Richmond County are economically disadvantaged according to the Department of Education.

“Food is so basic to everybody before we can begin to preach the gospel or to teach the gospel, we have to make sure the physical needs are taken care of. But we can’t preach to hungry people. It’s essential that we continue to do what we’re doing,” said Baptiste.

Last year when schools were closed Richmond County handed out meals on school buses. In Columbia County parents were able to pick theirs up curbside. But organizations say if those plans fall through they’ll be ready to step up.

“We have the ability, if that does happen, to go and create lunch boxes and packages for children who may not be getting that meal that they would necessarily get in school,” he said.

And they’re not alone. The family says they plan to have meals for any kids not in school due to closures. Those free meals go a long way in our communities like Richmond County. Where, even prior to the pandemic, 93 percent of lunch going to kids was free or reduced.

“I think the pandemic has really put a burden on families in many ways, because some families, the primary breadwinner has been incapacitated or may have lost their lives,” he said.

And though COVID has rattled us all with the reality of unknowns, there’s still people trying to create stability in a world of ups and downs.

“We’re just going to continue to be here to serve,” he said.

We reached out to our local school districts about what plans they have in place for a closure. Aiken County says students will likely pick meals up from their designated schools and Columbia County says meal pick up would be made available in some capacity. Richmond County did not get back to us.

The Burke County School District tells us they are getting everything together so if there’s another closure next time they’ll be able to get meals to kids. If your student is currently out of school for that closure you can pick up meals at the Burke County Family Y.

The YMCA will continue to help families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing Blessing Bags every week. Blessing Bags are available for pick-up on Tuesdays at area YMCA branches or on Saturdays at YMCA Team Headquarters. For more information visit: https://thefamilyy.org/programs/22511826/food-program-blessing-bags/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.