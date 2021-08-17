Local nonprofit expanding: ‘They taught me a new way to be, a new way of life’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Women helping women. That’s the goal of one local non-profit, changing lives. Broken Outreach Ministries helps people transitioning from incarceration, addiction, abuse, and trafficking. We talked with them about their plans for a new women and children’s home.

“The only thing I can tell you to describe this place is love, that’s the one word I would pick to describe it,” said Crystal Pearson, a SWAG House participant.

Crystal Pearson battled drug addiction for 25 years.

“I didn’t think there was anybody that cared. My family did not give up on me, but they had to let me kind of lose it all to gain it all,” she said.

And gain is what she did. Pearson says coming to SWAG House, or Spiritual Warriors Aspiring Godliness, changed her life.

“These people love me and I didn’t even love myself yet, and they taught me a new way to be, a new way of life,” she said.

SWAG House opened last October, they house up to 20 women while they go through a 12-month faith-based program. Pearson says she now wants to help other people.

“One day I want to be able to get on stage in front of a bunch of people and tell them about what Jesus did for me. I have things I want to do now and I didn’t have anything then. I was just so broken and I didn’t even know who I was and I do now and it’s all because of SWAG House,” she said.

Broken Outreach Ministries not only helps women but also men and veterans. Their newest project is opening a women and children’s home called Genie’s Place, something made possible through the support of the community and local organizations.

“It is for women and children that find themselves in difficult situations in life and we’re here to help them through that and even women getting restoration with a relationship with their children,” said Monica Billings, community network director, Broken Outreach Ministries.

Billings says watching the transition in everyone is amazing to see.

“Teaching them that they have their own personal identity and that they have some value to add to the community really helps them,” said Billings.

Pearson is now calling on others who need help to get it.

“Reach out. There are people that want to help and are glad to help, and a year later you will see a whole change in life that you haven’t seen,” she said.

The women and children’s home is set to open next month. If you want to learn more or donate you can visit their Facebook at Broken Outreach Ministries.

