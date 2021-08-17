Local law enforcement battling its own battle against COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This push we’re seeing to get our community vaccinated comes as local law enforcement fights its own battle against the virus. Richmond County dispatcher Alex Brown and Aiken Department of Public Safety officer Kevin Simmons both recently lost their lives to COVID-19. We know North Augusta’s Public Safety Department is also dealing with positive cases in members of it’s force. We talked to agencies about how they’re working through this new surge.

Alexandria Brown’s coworkers said she’s the glue that held them together and that there will never be a personality great enough to fill her headset.

And she’s not the only public safety worker lost to COVID this week. 43-year-old Aiken Public Safety Officer Kevin Simmons passed away from COVID. Simmons had been with Aiken Public Safety since May.

North Augusta Public Safety has also had issues with COVID in their department. Several officers either dealt with COVID at home or received treatment.

Officials say it’s hard to pinpoint where they were infected because they’re always going out on calls and coming in contact with people. We asked the City of Aiken and Richmond County for more information on the number of total positive cases, how many people are out quarantining, vaccination statuses, and the specific guidelines their following. We haven’t heard back on that yet.

