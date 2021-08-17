‘I feel like this is my time to say goodbye’: Community holds vigil in honor of 14-year-old shooting victim

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a shooting this weekend a 14-year-old boy was killed. Monday night family and friends remembered Nathaniel Johnson with a vigil at the high school he never got to attend.

This was supposed to be Nathaniel Johnson’s first day at Midland Valley High School. For his friends starting freshman year without him was not easy.

“He just was an intelligent kid and it’s just very sad this had to happen to him, I just don’t understand why,” said Alex Fernandez, Nathaniel’s friend.

It’s the question Alex Fernandez keeps asking. Why did his friend Nathaniel Johnson lose his life at 14-years-old?

“I just started tearing up, and just started crying. It’s just very sad for me to lose another best friend,” said Fernandez.

The Midland Valley family is hurting.

Students wanted to find a way to honor him so they came together for a balloon release. They invited Nathaniel’s grandmother who’s not only dealing with the loss of a grandson, but her husband got shot in Saturday morning’s shooting too. They all came together for a chance to say goodbye.

“I didn’t get a chance to do that, it just wasn’t fair, and I feel like this is my time to say goodbye to him,” he said.

Moments after they let the balloons go the sky opened up. But in that downpour people stuck around, huddled under umbrellas, to make sure the family received a downpour of love as they deal with the loss of Nathaniel Johnson.

We reached out to Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence. They have counselors available for the students, and he’s asking everyone to keep Nathaniel’s family in their prayers.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.