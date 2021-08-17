Advertisement

Grant Me Hope | Seth: ‘Somebody takes care of you and they take you in as their own’

By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to 12-year-old Seth.

The future engineer earns good grades at school and would like to play lacrosse and basketball.

He enjoys reading books, playing video games, and participating in Boy Scouts.

Seth needs a loving and consistent adoptive family who will give him the compassion, attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive and reach his goals.

His family will also need to support his desire to maintain his relationship with his brother, who has been planned for separately.

“One of my main role models is my brother because I’ve spent most of my life with him,” Seth says.

“To be adopted, the first thing that comes to mind is that somebody takes care of you and they take you in as their own.”

To inquire about Seth, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

