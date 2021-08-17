Advertisement

Georgia election board to create review panel for Fulton County

Fulton County Georgia elections workers process absentee ballots for the Senate runoff election...
Fulton County Georgia elections workers process absentee ballots for the Senate runoff election in Atlanta on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Georgia's two Senate runoff elections on Tuesday will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Republican Kelly Loeffler is going up against Democrat Raphael Warnock, while Republican David Perdue is challenging Democrat Jon Ossoff. Democrats must win both seats to take control of the Senate. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)(Ben Gray | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia State Board of Elections plans to appoint a review panel this week as part of a process that could lead to a takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county.

Using a provision in Georgia’s sweeping new election law, Republican lawmakers last month asked the state board to appoint the performance review board to investigate Fulton County’s handling of elections.

The GOP lawmakers who requested the review say they’re worried about sloppiness in the county’s elections.

Democrats and voting rights activists say the move is unnecessary and that takeover provision injects politics into local election administration.

