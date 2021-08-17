Advertisement

FIRST ALERT ISSUED Today | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 1PM TODAY I Fred brings CSRA risk of heavy rain and isolated severe weather today.
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Watch our latest Facebook Live update on Fred:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED TODAY. Tornado Watch for select western counties in the CSRA until 1PM. Fred will be moving inland through Wednesday bringing the risk for heavy rainfall and isolated severe weather to the CSRA tonight through today. Some heavy rain has already moved through today and additional heavy rain is expected overnight and throughout the day.

Locally we can expect 1-2 inches of rainfall through Wednesday morning. Locally higher rainfall totals will be possible. The heaviest rain looks to move through today. Flooding issues will be possible, especially for flood prone areas. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the entire region Slight to Marginal Risk for Flash Flooding today. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED ROADWAY!

Grounds will likely be saturated from heavy rainfall expected today, so more heavy rain will only increase our flash flood risk.

There is also the risk for isolated severe weather in the form of strong wind gusts and even brief spin-up tornadoes. Weaker tropical systems usually bring these risks, so stay weather aware and have a way to receive alerts Tuesday. The tornado risk is highest for areas in the western and northern CSRA highlighted in the map below.

Fred moves north of the region Wednesday. We will keep the chance for isolated to scattered storms Wednesday. Highs will be close to 90 and it will stay humid.

A normal summer pattern is expected Thursday through the weekend with hot and humid conditions and the chance for a few afternoon storms. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s each afternoon. Lows will stay in the mid to low 70s.

Tropical Depression Grace should stay well south of the CSRA, but will impact the Caribbean and Mexico this week. Tropical Storm Henri is another system we’re watching, it doesn’t look to have impacts in our area but will meander near Bermuda this week.

