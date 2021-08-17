Family hopes community will pay respects to fallen SC Korean War veteran

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - More than seventy years after he was killed in action, the remains of an Orangeburg soldier will be buried.

Pfc. Louis Nelson Crosby died during an attack on his unit in North Korea in December 1950. His remains were not immediately recovered.

“His body was not found; his dog tags were not found,” Crosby’s niece, Connie Adams recalled. “This has always been a big question mark for us.”

In 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes reportedly containing the remains of American servicemembers killed during the Korean War, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Pfc. Crosby was accounted for last year when his remains were positively identified.

A wake was held for Pfc. Louis Nelson Crosby at Thompson Funeral Home in Orangeburg on Tuesday. (Live 5 News)

“I don’t know anybody that found out that didn’t shed tears, because for so many years, there’s been so many questions,” Adams said.

Family, including Pfc. Crosby’s sole surviving brother, gathered at Thompson Funeral Home for a viewing on Tuesday. An open casket housed his remains, an Army uniform, and medals, as a dog tag bearing his name hung from a handle.

“I have seen pictures of my uncle and I can close my eyes and I know his spirit is there,” Adams said, adding that the identification and burial will bring her closure. “I am so thankful to our country, but I am so thankful first to our God that He allowed this to happen in my lifetime.”

Pfc. Crosby will be laid to rest on what would have been his 89th birthday. He will be buried with full military honors at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The service is open to the public.

There will also be a processional leading from Thompson Funeral Home beginning at about 10 a.m.

Since he was killed while serving our country, the family is hoping for a show of support from the community.

