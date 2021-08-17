Falcons first NFL team to have 100% of players vaccinated

(AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have become the first NFL team to have all of its players complete COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Falcons opened training camp with more than 90% of their players vaccinated, and they confirmed Monday they reached 100%.

The NFL announced the Falcons were the first team to reach 100%. Atlanta becomes the first team able to have all its players not wear masks around the facility and eat and work out together.

