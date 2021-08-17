Advertisement

Falcons first NFL team to have 100% of players vaccinated

Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts, center, runs drills during an NFL football rookie minicamp on...
Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts, center, runs drills during an NFL football rookie minicamp on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have become the first NFL team to have all of its players complete COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Falcons opened training camp with more than 90% of their players vaccinated, and they confirmed Monday they reached 100%.

The NFL announced the Falcons were the first team to reach 100%. Atlanta becomes the first team able to have all its players not wear masks around the facility and eat and work out together.

