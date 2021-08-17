Advertisement

Driver dies several days after crash in Barnwell County

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver has died several days after a single-vehicle crash in Barnwell County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. Aug. 12 on U.S. 78 near Mount Zion Road about halfway between Denmark and Blackville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt left the roadway to the right, struck an embankment and went airborne, ejecting the driver and rolling several times.

The driver was taken to an Augusta hospital and died of their injuries Monday, according to the patrol.

The patrol said the driver was the vehicle’s only occupant and was not wearing a seat belt. The driver’s name was not available. News 12 has reached out to the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office for information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
First Alert Weather Day, Fred
FIRST ALERT ISSUED Today | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
School bus generic
How many kids have caught COVID in Burke, Richmond, Columbia counties
Jeremiah Head
Man charged with hiding dead body along Aiken County road
Kevin Simmons
COVID kills Aiken Department of Public Safety officer

Latest News

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
As Vogtle tab mounts, regulators delay approval of spending
Fulton County Georgia elections workers process absentee ballots for the Senate runoff election...
Georgia election board to create review panel for Fulton County
South Carolina Education Superintendent Dr. Molly Spearman urged people to take COVID-19...
‘We have to do what’s right’ on COVID-19, S.C. superintendent says
According to the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, due student refunds for meal...
UofSC can mandate masks, state’s top court decides