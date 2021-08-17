Driver dies several days after crash in Barnwell County

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver has died several days after a single-vehicle crash in Barnwell County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. Aug. 12 on U.S. 78 near Mount Zion Road about halfway between Denmark and Blackville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt left the roadway to the right, struck an embankment and went airborne, ejecting the driver and rolling several times.

The driver was taken to an Augusta hospital and died of their injuries Monday, according to the patrol.

The patrol said the driver was the vehicle’s only occupant and was not wearing a seat belt. The driver’s name was not available. News 12 has reached out to the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office for information.

