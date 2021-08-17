Decision of whether Augusta will offer vaccine incentives sits in limbo

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The decision on whether the city of Augusta will offer incentives for people to get fully vaccinated is in limbo. Tuesday commissioners voted on whether to start giving out $100 cards. The motion to pass it did not get enough votes. The motion not to pass it also did not get enough votes.

With vaccine rates dropping, and COVID cases rising, many Augusta city leaders are hoping a little money will make a difference.

“Why do we want to pay people to go get a vaccine that’s free? It just doesn’t add up,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith-McKnight.

The Vax Up Augusta plan is to set aside $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to go towards vaccine incentives. Under the plan, Augusta would provide approximately 10,000 people with $100 for getting vaccinated. Those who’s already been vaccinated will not be eligible, but those who receive a booster shot can be.

Some commissioners feel it’s a bribe that will only lead to more problems.

“I just feel like it opens up a can of worms, if you do for one you have to do for all,” said Commissioner Smith-McKnight.

Others say it might be the only option we have.

“If that’s going to provide motivation for them to take the shot. Then that’s something that we have to go to,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The county’s current vaccine rate of 33 percent has been stagnant for months. Yet area hospitals say COVID beds are filling up. Today AU reported 93 COVID inpatients. University reporting 104, 14 of those in ICU.

“Maybe we’ll be able to get enough people to kill the virus and go on about our business,” said Commissioner Williams.

A similar vaccine incentive in Dekalb County offered a $100 gift card for anyone who got vaccinated at a city-sponsored vaccination event. In three events, the city paid out $170,000 in gift cards. And vaccinated 1,158 people.

“I’m not sure $100 is enough to incentivize anyone to make that choice. Really I’m hoping people will make that choice because they want to protect their family and themselves,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

With two commissioners not present to vote and a majority not reached to pass or fail ‘Vax Up Augusta’ sits in limbo. Commissioners do have the option to bring this item back to vote again. The motion to allow public safety workers to receive a bonus also failed due to lack of majority vote.

