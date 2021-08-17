COVID updates: S.C. data shows surge is mostly hitting the unvaccinated

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Figures from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control back up what health experts have been telling us: The current COVID-19 surge is largely among people who are not vaccinated against coronavirus.

The agency said a June analysis revealed more than 90 percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths in June and 86 percent of hospitalizations were among individuals who were not fully vaccinated. Then the agency found similar results for July.

In July, the agency reported 26,848 cases among South Carolinians. The agency said:

Among the 14,262 reported cases in which the agency were able to determine vaccine status, 12,491 (88 percent) were not fully vaccinated.

Among the 550 reported people who were hospitalized with COVID and vaccine status could be determined, 424 (77 percent) were not fully vaccinated.

Among the 110 reported deaths from COVID in which vaccine status could be determined, 87 (79 percent) were not fully vaccinated.

“Obviously, we are seeing an increase in breakthrough cases, hospitalizations and deaths for the month of July,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC public health director.

Breakthrough cases are ones in which someone gets infected despite being vaccinated.

TWO-STATE STATS On Monday, Georgia reported 14,130 new COVID cases, 37 deaths and 295 hospitalizations. Across the Savannah River, South Carolina reported 3,177 cases and 19 deaths blamed on COVID.

The rise of highly transmissible variants like delta and lagging vaccination rates have led to increases in these categories overall, Traxler said.

“But it is important to note that cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among fully vaccinated residents are still rare,” Traxler said. “And in most situations of breakthrough cases, the person has no symptoms or very mild ones that clear up in a matter of days.”

An individual is considered fully vaccinated 14 days or more after completing their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The agency pointed out that breakthrough cases are expected with any type of vaccine. While vaccines can prevent catching a virus, the main goal of inoculation is preventing severe illness if the virus is contracted.

“Data still shows that vaccinations can end this pandemic if enough people are willing to roll up their sleeves,” Traxler said.

“We are at the most crucial point yet in our fight against COVID-19. Our children are going back to school and more people are visiting businesses and attending large-scale events. We need everyone to unite for the same goal of stopping COVID-19 spread. That means getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and following other safety and health protocols.”

CSRA hospital updates

The current COVID surge, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, continues to have keep hospitals full of more COVID inpatients than they were seeing at the beginning of July, when inpatient counts had dipped to single digits.

The spike on the right side of this chart shows the current COVID surge.

On Tuesday, University Hospital in Augusta reported 104 COVID inpatients, down six from the day before. Hospital spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester said the hospital had discharged 16 COVID patients in the previous 24 hours but admitted 10.

Of the 104 inpatients Tuesday, five have been fully vaccinated. Of the eight of those 104 who were in ventilators and the 14 in intensive care, none have been vaccinated, according to Sylvester.

Tuesday’s figures for other local hospitals aren’t available yet, but on Monday, Doctors Hospital had 60 COVID inpatients, up six from Friday; Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center had 60, up one from Friday; Aiken Regional Medical Center had 36, up five from late last week; and Augusta University Health had 88, up five from Friday. Seven of AU Health’s inpatients were children.

Will Augusta offer incentives?

The Augusta Commission is set to vote today on whether to offer incentives to help increase the number of residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The incentives would come in the form of $100 gift cards to individuals who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

If approved, the incentive program will be funded through the American Recovery Plan and would be open to Richmond County residents who have yet to be fully vaccinated.

Local leaders hope the incentive will help the city reach its goal of having at least 10,000 residents fully vaccinated by the end of the year, according to a news release from the city.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 32.6 percent of Richmond County residents are fully vaccinated.

Also in the news ...

BOOSTER PLAN: U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

KEMP’S PLAN: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the state will spend another $125 million to increase staffing at hospitals funding 1,500 more health care workers through the beginning of December. Kemp also announced he’s closing state offices on the Friday before Labor Day to encourage unvaccinated employees to get the shot. But he continued his opposition to vaccine or mask mandates.

SCHOOL CLOSURES: The Screven County School System joins Burke, Glascock and Taliaferro counties in shut down campuses because of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Screven County students will learn from home through Labor Day and then return to new protection protocols in the classrooms.

