Advertisement

COVID kills Aiken Department of Public Safety officer

By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken Department of Public Safety officer has died from COVID, News 12 has learned.

Chief Charles Barranco confirms that Officer Kevin Simmons died.

We expect to have more details soon.

COVID UPDATES | S.C. data shows surge is mostly hitting the unvaccinated

The death comes as the super-contagious delta variant of coronavirus is sweeping the CSRA, filling up hospitals.

It also comes as fellow officers in Aiken County are suffering an outbreak of their own: Officers with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to agency spokesman Lt. Tim Thornton, some of the officers received medical treatment while others had more of a mild case.

Thornton said the source of the infections is unknown.

“Our officers could be exposed to COVID in a number of places, both on and off duty,” he told News 12.

Some North Augusta officers have recently participated in joint training with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, but there’s no evidence to support that officers in the training were exposed to COVID exclusively during the training, Thornton told News 12.

MORE | How many kids have caught COVID in Burke, Richmond, Columbia counties

As far as the Aiken officers: “It is the practice of the City of Aiken Human Resources Department not to comment on the medical status of any City of Aiken employee,” Aiken Lt. Jennifer Hayes told News 12.

She confirmed that Aiken and North Augusta personnel over the past several weeks have been participating in a joint in-house fire academy training program.

“The conclusion of that training has been postponed,” she said. “No interruption of services to the public is anticipated as a result of this postponement.”

She concluded: “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all of those who are suffering from the effects of COVID-19.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
School bus generic
How many kids have caught COVID in Burke, Richmond, Columbia counties
Jeremiah Head
Man charged with hiding dead body along Aiken County road
SILVER BLUFF ROAD ACCIDENT
Aiken County crash kills 35-year old driver from Grovetown
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 16, 2021, gives an update on the state's anti-COVID efforts.
Kemp announces new steps as hospitals battle outbreak

Latest News

MUSC doctors are rolling out new technology to create a “virtual ward” that could bring...
COVID updates: S.C., local stats show surge is hitting the unvaccinated
protest
Calls to lift ban on school mask mandates in S.C. intensify
virtual learning
Setting up students for virtual success in the CSRA
The South Carolina House Democratic Caucus called on Gov. Henry McMaster to convene an...
SC House Dems call for emergency session to repeal ban on mask mandates in schools