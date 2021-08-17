Advertisement

Chasing Tide: Alabama is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 again

7/21/21 MFB Sec Media Days Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley
7/21/21 MFB Sec Media Days Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll for fourth time in the past six seasons.

The Crimson Tide are the defending national champions. Alabama received 47 of 63 first-place votes from sports writers and broadcasters who vote in the poll presented by Regions Bank. Oklahoma is No. 2 with six first-place votes, just ahead of No. 3 Clemson.

Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five. The Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 conferences each have five teams in the Top 25. The ACC and Big 12 each have three.

The full poll can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SILVER BLUFF ROAD ACCIDENT
Aiken County crash kills 35-year old driver from Grovetown
Larry Bernard McKie Jr.
How deadly string of shootings unfolded over the weekend in CSRA
Nathaniel Johnson
Neighbor remembers 14-year-old who died in Aiken County shooting
School bus generic
How many kids have gotten COVID in Richmond, Columbia, Burke counties
A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Augusta loses ranking as Georgia’s 2nd-biggest city

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts, center, runs drills during an NFL football rookie minicamp on...
Falcons first NFL team to have 100% of players vaccinated
United States' Carli Lloyd celebrates scoring her side's 4th goal against Australia in the...
US forward Carli Lloyd announces retirement
Augusta Christian head football coach Andrew Stickel breaks down the Lions prior to starting a...
Augusta Christian ready to go two steps further
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 15: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Hyperice Chevrolet,...
Allmendinger gets 1st Indy win in crash-marred Brickyard 200