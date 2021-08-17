Augusta Christian ready to go two steps further

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a first year head coach last season, the expectations for Augusta Christian weren’t particularly high. They proved everyone wrong. The team went on to the South Carolina Independent School Association state semi-finals before falling to eventual state champion Hammond. It’s year two for Andrew Stickel and the bar is only getting higher for the lions.

“We want to go one step further. Actually, we want to go two steps further. We thought last year was a good way to lay the foundation. It was tough with COVID, a lot of stuff going on, but we did lay a foundation and we want to build on that,” said Stickel.

This is a year where Augusta Christian has every ability to build on that foundation. The team is top heavy with 18 seniors and plenty of returning talent. Among them, senior running back Zach Blackwell who was just an important on offense as he was on defense. Junior quarterback Jeb Bradford, who had a breakout sophomore campaign, is also back and wants to top the standard that state champion Hammond set last season.

“I’d never experienced a game like that until we played them. They’re hard hitting, they’re big guys, so our main goal is to kick everybody and become prepared for Hammond and to beat Hammond and to take home state this year,” said Bradford

The Lions open the season against Johnson, Savannah, on Thursday for the first official football game in the area this year. Augusta Christian’s field is still undergoing renovations and will not be ready, so the team will use Lions Field in North Augusta. Kickoff is at 7:00pm.

