Advertisement

Augusta Christian ready to go two steps further

Augusta Christian head football coach Andrew Stickel breaks down the Lions prior to starting a...
Augusta Christian head football coach Andrew Stickel breaks down the Lions prior to starting a preseason practice.(Mike Jakucionis)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a first year head coach last season, the expectations for Augusta Christian weren’t particularly high. They proved everyone wrong. The team went on to the South Carolina Independent School Association state semi-finals before falling to eventual state champion Hammond. It’s year two for Andrew Stickel and the bar is only getting higher for the lions.

“We want to go one step further. Actually, we want to go two steps further. We thought last year was a good way to lay the foundation. It was tough with COVID, a lot of stuff going on, but we did lay a foundation and we want to build on that,” said Stickel.

This is a year where Augusta Christian has every ability to build on that foundation. The team is top heavy with 18 seniors and plenty of returning talent. Among them, senior running back Zach Blackwell who was just an important on offense as he was on defense. Junior quarterback Jeb Bradford, who had a breakout sophomore campaign, is also back and wants to top the standard that state champion Hammond set last season.

“I’d never experienced a game like that until we played them. They’re hard hitting, they’re big guys, so our main goal is to kick everybody and become prepared for Hammond and to beat Hammond and to take home state this year,” said Bradford

The Lions open the season against Johnson, Savannah, on Thursday for the first official football game in the area this year. Augusta Christian’s field is still undergoing renovations and will not be ready, so the team will use Lions Field in North Augusta. Kickoff is at 7:00pm.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SILVER BLUFF ROAD ACCIDENT
Aiken County crash kills 35-year old driver from Grovetown
Larry Bernard McKie Jr.
How deadly string of shootings unfolded over the weekend in CSRA
Nathaniel Johnson
Neighbor remembers 14-year-old who died in Aiken County shooting
School bus generic
How many kids have gotten COVID in Richmond, Columbia, Burke counties
A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Augusta loses ranking as Georgia’s 2nd-biggest city

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts, center, runs drills during an NFL football rookie minicamp on...
Falcons first NFL team to have 100% of players vaccinated
United States' Carli Lloyd celebrates scoring her side's 4th goal against Australia in the...
US forward Carli Lloyd announces retirement
7/21/21 MFB Sec Media Days Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley
Chasing Tide: Alabama is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 again
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 15: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Hyperice Chevrolet,...
Allmendinger gets 1st Indy win in crash-marred Brickyard 200