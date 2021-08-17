AU, Augusta tech join forces on information technology program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and Augusta Technical College are teaming up to offer a new program offering a pathway to an information technology degree.

The program allows students in Augusta Tech’s Associate of Applied Science in Cybersecurity a pathway into AU’s Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.

“The need for cybersecurity professionals is only increasing across the state and nation. Cooperation between institutions of higher education is imperative as we prepare the students of today to become the workforce of tomorrow,” said Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD. “We are grateful to Augusta Technical College for an ongoing and growing partnership with AU’s School of Computer and Cyber Sciences and the Georgia Cyber Center as we uphold Augusta’s reputation as the cyber capital of Georgia.”

Leaders from both institutions helped kick off the new program.

Cyber students from both schools take classes at the Georgia Cyber Center. As part of the collaborative ecosystem, an onsite internship coordinator works with students to help them secure internship opportunities with industry partners.

AU launching visual storytelling program

Starting in fall 2022, Augusta University will begin offering a new Bachelor of Fine Arts in Digital and Visual Storytelling.

Dr. Wesley Kisting, associate dean of the Pamplin College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at AU, announced that the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia officially approved this new program on Aug. 10.

Kisting explained that this particular BFA in film and digital storytelling is different from many other programs across the country.

“This is not a traditional film or theater degree like many people might think looking at the curriculum, which includes a lot of film and theater components,” Kisting said. “It also incorporates some anthropology, creative writing and communication courses. So, it’s designed as an interdisciplinary program that is really geared towards students who are now growing up within, what is called, the creator economy.”

The creator economy is an economic model where content creators amass large followings through social media and can directly make money from their audience, Kisting said.

