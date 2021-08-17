Advertisement

Allendale County superintendent says masks ‘highly recommended,’ not mandated

By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although the Allendale County superintendent said in a Facebook video that “all employees and all students will wear a mask on campus and on the bus,” she now says that’s not meant to be a mandate in defiance of a state ban on such measures.

Students in the county began their school year Monday, and Superintendent Margaret Gilmore repeatedly said in a Facebook video that students and employees will wear masks. She said masks will be provided to them.

MORE | Burke County mother speaks out after child comes home from school with COVID-19

However, a proviso in the state budget says districts can’t enact mask mandates, according to Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Gilmore now says:

“Allendale County School District recognizes masks cannot be mandated per the SC General Assembly. All students and employees in Allendale County School District are not required to wear a mask when indoors in school settings, but masks are highly recommended. Students are required to wear a mask on school buses.”

She said a community meeting is scheduled for Aug. 23 “to reiterate this statement.”

Although mask mandates are banned, state Superintendent Molly Spearman recently asked state lawmakers to reconsider the ban. And the teacher advocacy group SC for Ed is calling for South Carolina cities to enact mask mandates in schools, like the city of Columbia has, drawing a threat from Wilson. And Democrats have called for a legislative special session to repeal the ban.

MORE: | DHEC recommends masks for students in S.C. schools

