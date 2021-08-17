Advertisement

All Food Lion stores to host open interviews on Aug. 24

Food Lion sign
Food Lion sign(WALB)
By Krista Monk
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Food Lion, which has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, will be offering open interviews at each of its locations on Aug. 24.

According to a press release from the company, all of its locations will be hosting interviews Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The release states that interested “applicants can simply walk into their nearest Food Lion during this time and meet with a member of the store leadership team to discuss available opportunities at that store.”

“The positions available vary by store; however, they may include a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in roles and departments across the store. The positions offer competitive wages and flexible scheduling opportunities,” the release reads.

Those interested in attending the event can find your nearest Food Lion location on the company’s website. For anybody interested in a job who is unable to attend the Aug. 24 event can apply for a position at their local Food Lion or they can visit foodlion.com/careers to view the available positions.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 bridge
Police chase ends with subject jumping off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
Fred moves north, summer pattern sets back in
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Kevin Simmons
COVID kills Aiken Department of Public Safety officer
MUSC doctors are rolling out new technology to create a “virtual ward” that could bring...
COVID updates: Georgia surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases
An outbuilding is destroyed along Briggs Road after a tornado moved through Edgefield County...
Storm leaves damage in Edgefield County, causes alarm in Aiken and Barnwell

Latest News

Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby was 18 when he was listed as missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, after...
Family hopes community will pay respects to fallen SC Korean War veteran
VIDEO: Family hopes community will pay respects to fallen SC Korean War veteran
VIDEO: Family hopes community will pay respects to fallen SC Korean War veteran
Deputy award
Richmond County marshal’s deputy given award for saving life
Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, superintendent of Richmond County School System
One on One with Richard Rogers │ Richmond County superintendent talks school year
Happy Birthday! Savannah woman celebrates 102nd birthday
Happy Birthday! Savannah woman celebrates 102nd birthday