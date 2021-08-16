What we know now about shooting on Deans Bridge Road

BLYTHE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve learned more details about the weekend shooting of a driver on Dean Bridge Road.

The shooting happened just before another shooting injured a clerk down the road at a Family Dollar in Wrens and about three hours before the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Graniteville . Authorities say the Graniteville and Wrens shootings were committed by the same man, and they’re trying to determine whether the Deans Bridge shooting was, too.

An incident report released Monday stated the Deans Bridge victim, a 42-year-old woman, was shot at 8 a.m. while she was on her way to work in her 2021 green Dodge Challenger.

She was southbound in the right lane at 5142 Deans Bridge Road when a black male wearing a black mask drove up beside her in the left lane. She said the man pointed a handgun at her and shot her two times through the vehicle.

She was shot in the left shoulder and hip and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Authorities said over the weekend that the man was driving a black car like the suspect in the Wrens and Graniteville shootings.

Larry McKie Jr. 30, was arrested in connection with the Graniteville shooting.

