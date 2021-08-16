Advertisement

Westbound I-20 shut down in Columbia County due to big-rig fire

Westbound Interstate 20 was shut down in Columbia County due to a vehicle fire.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westbound Interstate 20 is shut down for several miles near Grovetown due to a tractor-trailer fire.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. and shut down westbound I-20 between Chamblin Road and Appling, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Eastbound lanes were moving, but very slowly, according to GDOT.

