Traffic backing up on I-20 bridge as police respond to chase call at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Traffic on both side of the I-20 bridge is backing up as police respond to reports of a subject who jumped off the bridge following a car chase.

Details are limited but the North Augusta Department of Public Safety reports they are assisting the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at the state line.

At 5:23 p.m., police scanner traffic reported a subject stopped their car at the bridge following a car chase. The subject then jumped off the bridge to evade police.

Scanner traffic said the report was made by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Inside lanes on the east and westbound lanes, causing traffic to come to a near halt.

News 12 will provide updates as details become available.

