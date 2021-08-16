Advertisement

Setting students up for virtual success in the CSRA

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We know virtual learning isn’t the best for our kids. Learning from home is already a reality for districts like Burke and Taliaferro that are closed down for COVID. Just in the last couple of hours Screven County Schools announced its closing down through labor day. Of course, we know the key to success for virtual learning is internet access. But there are still thousands of local families without it.

Burke County students are learning remotely for the next two weeks because of 57 positive student cases and six staff cases. But this remote learning does not require live online classes.

Internet access is still a challenge here. “Broadband Now” says around 5,000 people in Burke County do not have access to any wired internet. But the school’s one-to-one technology provides students with a laptop or tablet. And if needed parents can request one of more than 300 hotspots for that connection.

Work for students will be posted to their Google Classroom and the majority of it will not be graded. After only nine days back in school, the work is to keep students on track and each teacher will host office hours for any parent or student with questions.

Burke County’s superintendent says its a reset for the schools, giving students or teachers testing positive a chance to heal. And exposed students the chance to quarantine before returning on the 30th. With required masks and ready to learn.

A breakdown to all the information needed for the next two weeks is on the Burke County Schools website under back to school information and resources.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

