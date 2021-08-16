Advertisement

Screven County closing schools through Labor Day

By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ga. - The Screven County School System has become the latest in the CSRA to shut down because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The district is closing schools starting Thursday and lasting through Labor Day.

The move comes after the school systems in Burke, Taliaferro and Glascock counties also shut down because of the surge. The delta variant of coronavirus is more contagious than its predecessor and children are more vulnerable to it.

In Screven County, the plan is for students to return on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The district said schools will be open for students Tuesday and Wednesday for parents who wish to send their children to school; student absences for these two days will be excused.

Masks will be required for all staff members and students on those two days.

When students go home from school on Wednesday, they will be able to take their Chromebook home with them.

The school system said the Digital Learning Plan will be implemented beginning Aug. 23.

Between Aug. 23 and Sept. 1, teachers will post instructional content through Google Classroom on a regular basis.

Food service and transportation departments will begin meal distribution “as soon as possible,” Superintendent James A. Thompson IV wrote on Facebook.

When students return in September, several steps will be take to curb the spread of COVID:

  • Masks will be required for all students and staff members.
  • All students’ temperatures will be taken prior to entering the building.
  • Students identified as close contacts of COVID patients inside and outside of school will be required to quarantine at home.
  • New procedures will limit the mixing of students.

These measures will be implemented on a temporary basis and be re-evaluated once the transmission of COVID-19 in the schools and the community returns to a lower level, the district said.

The Burke County district made the decision last week to switch to at-home learning for a time as an outbreak led to quarantines of three elementary school classes and the high school volleyball team.

A tentative restart date of Aug. 30 is planned.

The situation is similar in Taliaferro and Glascock counties, where schools closed due to the current COVID surge that’s fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

Taliaferro County students are due to return Aug. 30 and Glascock County schools students are to return Aug. 23, both under a mixed at-home and on-campus schedule.

From reports by WTOC and WRDW/WAGT

