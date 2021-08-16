Piot rallies to beat Greaser and win US Amateur at Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — James Piot is the U.S. Amateur champion after a stunning rally on the back nine at Oakmont.

The 22-year-old senior at Michigan State was 3 down at the turn to Austin Greaser. Piot won the next four holes to take a 1-up lead. He closed out his 2-and-1 victory on the 17th hole by going from bunker to bunker and making a 20-foot par putt. Greaser missed an 8-foot birdie putt that would have extended the match.

Piot now gets into the Masters, the U.S. Open and the British Open at St. Andrews next year.

