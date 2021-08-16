Advertisement

Piot rallies to beat Greaser and win US Amateur at Oakmont

Michigan State golfer James Piot poses with the Havemeyer Trophy after winning the 121st U.S. Amateur.(United States Golf Association)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — James Piot is the U.S. Amateur champion after a stunning rally on the back nine at Oakmont.

The 22-year-old senior at Michigan State was 3 down at the turn to Austin Greaser. Piot won the next four holes to take a 1-up lead. He closed out his 2-and-1 victory on the 17th hole by going from bunker to bunker and making a 20-foot par putt. Greaser missed an 8-foot birdie putt that would have extended the match.

Piot now gets into the Masters, the U.S. Open and the British Open at St. Andrews next year.

