One on One with Richard Rogers│ Richmond County superintendent talks school year in pandemic

By Richard Rogers
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Almost 31,000 Richmond County students start another school week, but this school year is still brand new and we still don’t know what role COVID might play.

So I sat down with Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, superintendent of the Richmond County School System, to see how the district is planning to take on another year in a pandemic.

