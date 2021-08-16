New details in series of shootings that killed 14-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are new details in connected shootings that killed a teenage boy and injured two others.

30-year-old Larry McKie, Jr. has been arrested in Aiken County. Law enforcement says McKie has schizophrenia.

Officials say McKie is responsible for two shootings on Saturday morning. One shooting in Graniteville left 14-year-old Nathaniel Johnson dead.

His family is hurting right now. They say McKie lived in the same house as Nathaniel.

Nathaniel lived with his grandmother and step-grandfather. Family says Nathaniel and McKie’s father were both shot on Saturday.

After the shootings, people in the house held McKie down until police arrived. For Nathaniel’s friends, this is all so tough to process.

“I was shocked... I didn’t believe it at all, because I never thought about him going so soon, at such a young age,” said Michael Weathers, Nathaniel’s friend.

Weathers is getting ready to start his freshman year at Midland Valley High School, but now, he’ll have to start a new school year without his friend.

“It’s probably gonna be a little sad, we’re gonna try to keep our heads up about it, make him proud, but yeah it’s gonna suck, he never even got to go to high school,” said Weathers.

Many different agencies are trying to find out why this happened. Police believe the suspect, Larry McKie, Jr., has schizophrenia.

“Given Mr. McKie’s mental state, maybe that can speak for why he was here, we don’t know,” said Wrens Police Chief Jamey Kitchens.

McKie is also the suspect in a Saturday morning shooting at a Family Dollar in Wrens.

Kitchens says the employee who got shot, Cynthia Whiting, has had several surgeries. Kitchens says McKie has no connection to her.

“This was a totally random thing, I don’t know anyway that anybody could have prepared for the incidents at the Family Dollar yesterday, it was just a completely random act,” said Kitchens.

Many families are hurting from this series of shootings, and on the first day of school at Midland Valley, they’ll be missing Nathaniel Johnson.

“Send prayers to his family, and long live Nathaniel,” said Weathers.

Students at Midland Valley High School are organizing a balloon release for Nathaniel Johnson.

It’s scheduled for Monday evening at 6 in the school parking lot.

They ask you to bring white and orange balloons if you can.

