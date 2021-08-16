Nearly 3 dozen cars of train derail in Washington County

OCONEE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No injuries were reported when a train derailed overnight in downtown Oconee, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The derailment happened at about 1 a.m. Monday, according to authorities.

About 32 cars of a westbound Norfolk Southern train derailed at Central Drive in Oconee.

Central Drive is blocked until further notice.

Deputies urged caution while traveling in the area.

