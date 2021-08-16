Advertisement

Nearly 3 dozen cars of train derail in Washington County

This was the scene early Aug. 16, 2021, after nearly three dozen railcars derails in downtown...
This was the scene early Aug. 16, 2021, after nearly three dozen railcars derails in downtown Oconee.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OCONEE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No injuries were reported when a train derailed overnight in downtown Oconee, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The derailment happened at about 1 a.m. Monday, according to authorities.

About 32 cars of a westbound Norfolk Southern train derailed at Central Drive in Oconee.

Central Drive is blocked until further notice.

Deputies urged caution while traveling in the area.

