ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored his third goal in his last three appearances and Atlanta United beat Los Angeles FC 1-0.

Atlanta has won back-to-back games following a 12-game winless skid that was snapped with a 3-2 win at Columbus on Aug. 7. LAFC has lost three in a row and is winless in its last six games.

