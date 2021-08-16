Man charged with hiding dead body along Aiken County road

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Warrenville man is facing charges connected to the discovery of a man’s body along an Aiken County roadside earlier this year.

Jeremiah Head, 40, was charged last Friday with financial identity fraud, grave/desecration or removal of human remains, criminal conspiracy and grand larceny, according to arrest records.

On Feb. 20, the family of 68-year-old Tommy Hoover of North Augusta reported he was missing. The family told investigators that after his disappearance, his phone cut off, his bank accounts were emptied, and he never showed up for work.

According to reports, Hoover told his family he was going to visit a friend.

That friend told police the two of them got into an argument, and Hoover left. He also said he saw Hoover driving down Augusta Road toward Aiken that.

Six days later, someone who lives nearby on Katie Lane found Hoover’s body on the side of the road, near a trash pile, and covered by a tarp.

Today, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office reports Hoover’s cause of death was an accidental overdose but arrest warrants still charge Head in connection with the case.

Warrants state Head worked with others to steal Hoover’s car and hide his body.

Head and others transported Hoover’s body in the trunk of his own car and dumped him in the area his body was located. Head then allegedly stole the victim’s 2020 Honda Civic.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed today that no one has been charged with murder in Hoover’s death.

Head was transported to the Aiken County Detention Center where he is currently being held.

