Advertisement

Kevin Kisner wins 6-man playoff at Wyndham Championship

Kevin Kisner watches his shot on the 16th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship...
Kevin Kisner watches his shot on the 16th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Kisner made birdie on the second extra hole to win a record-tying six-man playoff at the Wyndham Championship.

Kisner struck his approach on the 18th hole to about 3 feet and buried the putt for the win. Kisner had been 0-5 in his career in playoffs. He was tied at 15-under through 72 holes with Adam Scott, Kevin Na, Si Woo Kim, Branden Grace and Roger Sloan. Scott missed a 4-foot putt for the win on the first playoff hole.

Russell Henley had led each of the first three rounds, but lost his three-shot edge and missed the playoff by a stroke.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Augusta loses ranking as Georgia’s 2nd-biggest city
Police lights.
Woman shot while driving down Deans Bridge Road
Woman shot at Wrens Family Dollar
Police release picture of Wrens Family Dollar shooting suspect
Nathaniel Johnson
14-year-old dead, another injured in Aiken County shooting
Woman shot at Wrens Family Dollar
Wrens Family Dollar shooting suspect identified as man arrested in Aiken County shooting that killed a 14-year-old

Latest News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 15: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Hyperice Chevrolet,...
Allmendinger gets 1st Indy win in crash-marred Brickyard 200
Michigan State golfer James Piot poses with the Havemeyer Trophy after winning the 121st U.S....
Piot rallies to beat Greaser and win US Amateur at Oakmont
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez, left, takes a shot on goal past Orlando City's Jonathan...
Martínez scores, Guzan has 3 saves as Atlanta beats LAFC 1-0
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson (7) high fives his teammates after defeating the Washington...
Swanson homers for third straight game, Braves edge Nats 6-5