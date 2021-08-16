Advertisement

Injured deputy identified in crash that killed another driver

By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It could be months before an investigation is complete on the crash involving a Richmond County deputy that left a woman dead.

The crash happened on Wednesday around 8:31 p.m. near the intersection of Mike Padgett Highway and Moore Road.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Casey Donald was responding to an emergency call and traveling south on the highway.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office reports a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Diedra Briggs was traveling north on the highway and turned left in front of the patrol car.

MORE | Aiken County crash kills 35-year old driver from Grovetown

Both Briggs and the deputy were transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

Briggs was pronounced dead at 9:14 p.m., and Donald was admitted for treatment of injuries.

Donald has been employed with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office since April 2019 and is assigned to road patrol operations.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the collision. 

It’s an active investigation and no determination has been made.

“We are still in our fact-finding efforts and are gathering information related to this collision,” patrol Cpl. Matthew MacDonald told News 12. “The scope of our investigations go well beyond what is typically documented in the standard Georgia Motor Vehicle Crash Report and as a result, our investigations typically range from 60-90 days before they are completed.”

Some investigations can exceed that time range “for various reasons typically outside of our control,” MacDonald said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SILVER BLUFF ROAD ACCIDENT
Aiken County crash kills 35-year old driver from Grovetown
Larry Bernard McKie Jr.
How deadly string of shootings unfolded over the weekend in CSRA
Nathaniel Johnson
Neighbor remembers 14-year-old who died in Aiken County shooting
A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Augusta loses ranking as Georgia’s 2nd-biggest city
Suspect description released in Deans Bridge Road shooting

Latest News

Westbound Interstate 20 was shut down in Columbia County due to a vehicle fire.
Westbound I-20 shut down in Columbia County due to big-rig fire
Gas pump
Augusta sees a steeper drop in gas prices than rest of Peach State
Jeremiah Head
Man charged with hiding dead body along Aiken County road
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.