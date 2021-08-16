Injured deputy identified in crash that killed another driver

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It could be months before an investigation is complete on the crash involving a Richmond County deputy that left a woman dead.

The crash happened on Wednesday around 8:31 p.m. near the intersection of Mike Padgett Highway and Moore Road.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Casey Donald was responding to an emergency call and traveling south on the highway.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office reports a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Diedra Briggs was traveling north on the highway and turned left in front of the patrol car.

Both Briggs and the deputy were transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

Briggs was pronounced dead at 9:14 p.m., and Donald was admitted for treatment of injuries.

Donald has been employed with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office since April 2019 and is assigned to road patrol operations.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the collision.

It’s an active investigation and no determination has been made.

“We are still in our fact-finding efforts and are gathering information related to this collision,” patrol Cpl. Matthew MacDonald told News 12. “The scope of our investigations go well beyond what is typically documented in the standard Georgia Motor Vehicle Crash Report and as a result, our investigations typically range from 60-90 days before they are completed.”

Some investigations can exceed that time range “for various reasons typically outside of our control,” MacDonald said.

