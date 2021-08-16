Advertisement

DNA identifies decomposing body found in Aiken

Police in Aiken are investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building on University Parkway.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a person whose decomposing body was found in June behind an Aiken medical center.

The body was found June 23 in a wooded area behind Aiken Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates on 410 University Parkway. A person walking their dog made the discovery.

Coroner Darryl Ables said Monday that DNA testing has identified the body as that of Pamela K. Standridge, 62, with a last known address in Beech Island.

The cause of death remains under investigation, but no foul play is suspected, Ables said.

News 12 will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

