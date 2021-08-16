How $100 vaccination incentive would work in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Discussions continue this week on whether the city of Augusta will offer incentives to help increase the number of residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Augusta Commission is set to vote Tuesday on whether to begin offering $100 gift cards to individuals who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

If approved, the incentive program will be funded through the American Recovery Plan and would be open to Richmond County residents who have yet to be fully vaccinated.

Local leaders hope the incentive will help the city reach its goal of having at least 10,000 residents fully vaccinated by the end of the year, according to a news release from the city.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 32.6 percent of Richmond County residents are fully vaccinated.

The move comes after President Joe Biden urged cities, counties and states a few weeks ago to use their COVID-19 federal assistance to offer $100 incentives the the one proposed in Augusta.

Local, state and federal leader continue to emphasize that vaccination is the ticket out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To point out the effectiveness of vaccination, University Hospital spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester pointed out that of the hospital’s 110 COVID-19 inpatients on Monday, six have been vaccinated. Of the five inpatients on a ventilator and 10 in intensive care, none have been vaccinated, she said.

