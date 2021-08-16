FIRST ALERT ISSUED Tuesday | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Fred nears the coastal areas of the Gulf of Mexico, the flow out of our southeast will increase atmospheric moisture across the CSRA creating the chance for additional storms today. This southeasterly flow will remain in place and increase our storm chances today into Tuesday while Fred passes to our west. Thanks to the cloud cover provided by Fred, morning lows will stay in the low to mid 70s through the next couple of mornings. High temperatures will also stay in the mid 80s this afternoon and Tuesday.

Fred will bring heavy rainfall to portions of the southeast with the highest totals west of the CSRA. Locally we can expect 1-2 inches of rainfall through Wednesday morning. Locally higher rainfall totals will be possible. The heaviest rain looks to move in tonight lasting through the day on Tuesday.

Some thunderstorms could produce locally higher amounts so the Weather Prediction Center has placed the entire region under a level 1 Marginal risk for flash flooding today.

We also have a low-level marginal risk for Flash Flooding Monday afternoon and evening. (WRDW)

A FIRST ALERT has also been issued for Tuesday in anticipation of minor flooding issues from heavy rainfall triggered by Fred.

Grounds will likely be saturated from heavy rainfall expected today, so more heavy rain on Tuesday will only increase our flash flood risk. The Weather Prediction Center has placed most of the CSRA under a slight risk for flash flooding Tuesday.

Slight risk for flash flooding across most of the CSRA Tuesday. (WRDW)

Fred isn’t the only system we’re keeping an eye on, Tropical Depression Grace will likely take a similar path as Fred. It’s expected to impact the Hispaniola and eventually Cuba. It’s currently forecasted to restrengthen back into a tropical storm once it moves into the warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Invest 96-L is also another system that could become named in the next 24 hrs, it doesn’t look to have impacts in our area but keep it here for the latest.

Grace's latest track from the NHC (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.