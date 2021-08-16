FIRST ALERT ISSUED through Tuesday | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY. Fred will be moving inland tonight through Wednesday bringing the risk for heavy rainfall and isolated severe weather to the CSRA tonight through Tuesday. Some heavy rain has already moved through today and additional heavy rain is expected overnight and throughout the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for the risk of flooding issues and isolated severe weather. (WRDW)

Locally we can expect 1-2 inches of rainfall through Wednesday morning. Locally higher rainfall totals will be possible. The heaviest rain looks to move in tonight lasting through the day on Tuesday. Flooding issues will be possible, especially for flood prone areas. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the entire region under a level 1 Marginal risk for flash flooding today and a level 2 Slight risk for Tuesday.

Grounds will likely be saturated from heavy rainfall expected today, so more heavy rain on Tuesday will only increase our flash flood risk. The Weather Prediction Center has placed most of the CSRA under a slight risk for flash flooding Tuesday.

There is also the risk for isolated severe weather in the form of strong wind gusts and even brief spin-up tornadoes. Weaker tropical systems usually bring these risks, so stay weather aware and have a way to receive alerts Tuesday. The tornado risk is highest for areas in the western and northern CSRA highlighted in the map below.

A brief spin-up tornado can't be ruled out Tuesday as Fred moves through the Southeast. (WRDW)

Fred moves north of the region Wednesday. We will keep the chance for isolated to scattered storms Wednesday. Highs will be close to 90 and it will stay humid.

A normal summer pattern is expected Thursday through the weekend with hot and humid conditions and the chance for a few afternoon storms. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s each afternoon. Lows will stay in the mid to low 70s.

Fred isn’t the only system we’re keeping an eye on, Tropical Depression Grace will likely take a similar path as Fred. It’s expected to impact the Hispaniola and eventually Cuba. It’s currently forecasted to strengthen back into a tropical storm once it moves into the warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Invest 96-L is also another system that could become named in the next 24 hrs., it doesn’t look to have impacts in our area but keep it here for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.